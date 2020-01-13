Get help at our domestic violence intervention centres - JCF

The police are reminding Jamaicans that they can access counselling and other services at the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Domestic Violence Intervention Centres.

This came after the country was shocked by news that on Saturday night, a Jamaica Defence Force Corporal chopped and shot his girlfriend then committed suicide in the Four West community of Greater Portmore, St Catherine.

A day later, detectives arrested the boyfriend of a St Elizabeth woman who is accused of killing her in the quiet farming community of Brinkley.

The man allegedly went to the family home of 27-year-old Nevia Sinclair and stabbed her to death.

The JCF says its personnel understands that domestic violence is one of those activities that can lead to major crimes and early intervention is necessary to save lives.

In light of the problem, the police say greater emphasis has been placed on training and educating members and other stakeholders through workshops to recognise and handle domestic violence-related matters in keeping with legislations.

How to get help

Constant Spring Police: 876-702-5120 or 876-702-5121.

Matilda’s Corner Police: 876-978-6003.

