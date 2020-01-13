Hanover man shoots himself dead

The Lucea police have commenced an investigation into the death of a man who reportedly committed suicide with the use of an illegal firearm at his home in Elgin Town, Hanover, on Saturday morning.

Rajui Brown, 26, a labourer of Binns Lane, is the second person to commit suicide in the Lucea area in 2020.

A resident of the community who gave his name only as ‘Bigga’, recalled Brown as a “very quiet youth” but said that he noticed that the young man had become withdrawn in recent times.

“Wi notice seh him draw up inna him shell, and wi hear seh him depress, but none a wi don’t know a what cause it,” Bigga said.

“Him lef all o’ him family dem inna stress and shock because nobody never expect him fi do something like that.”

A family member with whom The Gleaner spoke declined comment.

Reports are that about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Brown was at home with other family members when relatives heard loud explosions coming from his bedroom.

They rushed to investigate and discovered Brown lying on the floor of the room with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Further checks of the scene led to the discovery of a 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing eight live rounds.

Other suicide

A few days prior to Brown’s suicide, a man hanged himself inside his mother’s house in the neighbouring community of Jericho shortly after being ordered by his partner to leave her home.

The deceased is 32-year-old Ennis Malcolm, otherwise called ‘Negus’, or ‘Pang’, an electrician, was reportedly said to have been on bail and had been ordered to not visit the community of Jericho.

Malcolm had moved in with his girlfriend in Malcolm Heights, Lucea. Reports are that he became jealous of her relationship with her babyfather, which soured the partnership. She eventually put him out.

About 8 a.m. last Tuesday, relatives found his body inside a room at his mother’s house with a sheet tied to a windowsill and his neck in a noose.

