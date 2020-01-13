JDF probes possible armoury protocol breach after murder-suicide

Damion Mitchell, Integration Editor

The Jamaica Defence Force has launched a probe into reports that the gun used in a murder-suicide involving one of its members on the weekend was taken from its Up Park Camp-based armoury.

JDF Corporal Doran McKenzie, who worked at the armoury, reportedly shot and killed his girlfriend, Suianne Easy, then turned the weapon on himself at their Four West Greater Portmore, St Catherine home on Sunday morning.

Sources close to the JDF said McKenzie, 33, was at work hours before the killing.

Contacted this morning, JDF civil-military cooperation officer Major Basil Jarrett confirmed that a probe was under way, promising further details after a briefing today.

The JDF will be seeking to determine whether there was a breach of protocol in respect of access to the armoury.

A Glock pistol, similar to the one used by the army, was removed from the crime scene.

The police also reportedly removed two empty magazines and numerous spent shells.

