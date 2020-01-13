PNP finalising candidates for four seats

People’s National Party (PNP) campaign director Phillip Paulwell says the party is now seeking to fill four of the 63 constituencies ahead of the general election expected this year.

Among them is Portland Eastern which will become vacant following the decision of defeated by-candidate Damion Crawford to pull out.

St Catherine Central is also among vacant seats.

In the meantime, Paulwell, speaking on Nationwide Radio today, said a “surprising” representative has been selected for Kingston Western, historically controlled by the Jamaica Labour Party.

As part of election readiness activities, over the weekend, the PNP held a retreat at the University of the West Indies, Mona with Members of Parliament as well as candidates and caretakers.

READ: Phillips says PNP election ready

Meanwhile, PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson, in an interview with The Gleaner following the retreat, indicated that the party has been reaching out to disgruntled members who are still bruised following the hotly-contested leadership race last September.

Dr Peter Phillips, the incumbent PNP president, fought back the challenge of Manchester Central MP Peter Bunting to retain the post.

READ: Peter Phillips prevails as president

“It’s a process,” Robinson said.

“I think bringing Dayton Campbell back is a start. There are other members of the team who supported Peter Bunting who are going to be playing more of a lead role as we go forward,” he said noting that it will not happen overnight.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.