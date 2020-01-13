Transport Authority begins motor vehicle examinations for road licence renewals

Effective today, the Transport Authority will commence motor vehicle examinations in preparation for the renewal of road licences which expire on March 31.

The authority says the early start of examinations is to facilitate the timely submission of road licence applications come the February 17 start of the 2020/21 Road Licencing Period.

It says this is part of the authority’s thrust to provide convenient and efficient service to customers.

Under this facility, licensees are not required to pay the motor vehicle examination fees upfront, as the fees will be collected upon submission of their applications for renewal of their road licences.

The authority is, therefore, reminding the owners of PPVs that failure to complete the renewal process by Tuesday, March 31 means that their road licences would become invalid as of April 1.

In the meantime, the Transport Authority is reminding customers who conduct transactions at its head office, that effective February 17 it will no longer accept cash payments at this location.

Customers may use any of the several payment facilities including paymaster, bill express, pay at the National Commercial Bank (NCB) using bank vouchers, apply online or use debit and credit cards at the office.

Meanwhile, the authority is reminding all new road licence applicants that they are required to have a tracking device installed on their vehicles as part of the requirement for the grant of the road licence.

Existing operators are however not required to have the tracking device installed at this time.

