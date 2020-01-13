Watson Taylor Park Beach to get facelift

Western Bureau:

The Watson Taylor Park Beach in Lucea, Hanover, is to undergo major development, with the work scheduled to begin before the end of this financial year, courtesy of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

According to Mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels, during a recent special meeting between councillors of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) and TPDCo, plans were revealed for the development of the beach, and a site visit was subsequently done to analyse the project.

This information was revealed by Samuels during an interview with The Gleaner following the monthly meeting of the HMC last Thursday.

Funds available

“The plans have been laid out, and this development for that beach will end in a new look for the facility, more conducive for use by residents and visitors alike, so in no time Watson Taylor Park Beach will be like any beach in Montego Bay,” Samuels stated.

“The funds are available; everything is in place; we have seen the drawings; we have seen the whole layout for the beach, which will be developed to a level where it will be a whole lot more attractive,” he said.

Samuels expressed the view that the development will be of the nature of that being done at the Dump-Up Beach in Montego Bay.

The Lucea mayor emphasised that on completion of the upgrade of the Watson Taylor Park beach, the decision has been taken that the facility will continue to be free to the public, with the HMC having the responsibility for its maintenance and upkeep.

He pointed out that some minor work will also be done in the playfield area of the complex as a result of the development.