DPP to develop social media policy for staff

Judana Murphy, Gleaner Writer

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn has written to her staff advising that a social media policy will be developed to guide their use of the platforms.

The development follows public criticisms of one of her deputies, Adley Duncan, over a series of controversial posts he made on Twitter following a burglary at his home.

The DPP in her two-page memorandum did not name Duncan, but cited “recent events” which she said would not be “particularised”.

Duncan tweeted that he was naked at the time and immediately pulled on a pair of pants before dashing outside.

In the memorandum dated January 13, the DPP explained that given the high public office she holds, years ago, she made the decision not to engage in the social media space.

“I had hoped that self-regulation, given the fact that we are all professionals, would have been the desirable path chosen by everyone. Alas for some of us, this has proven to be a difficult path to trod,” the memo read.

Llewellyn’s memo stated that the policy to be drafted, will be binding on all staff and her hope is that it will provide “guidance and protection of the professional experience and career objectives of every member of staff whilst protecting the positive image of the ODPP and all team members from any action that may tend to bring this Office into disrepute.''

The DPP noted that she respects each individual’s right to freedom of speech and encouraged the staff to consider how they use social media platforms.

“However, once you are on the establishment of the ODPP, you become a public servant. If you are a legal officer, you represent the Director of Public Prosecutions herself and the dignity surrounding that high office,” the memo read.

Noting that social media is a double-edged sword, she urged the staff to remember that “discretion is the better part of valour.”

