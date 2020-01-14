Enhanced crime prevention programmes for Mountain View - Chang

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang says following the recent upsurge of criminal activities and violence within the Mountain View area, plans are underway to increase crime prevention programmes and community policing.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has already increased police presence in the area and has been using a number of initiatives to restore calm.

This has resulted in the seizure of 3 firearms and 35 rounds of ammunition.

“The Commissioner of Police and I are concerned about the continued violence and we will be using all available resources to bring criminals to justice,” Chang said in a statement.

“With the aid of the police and other stakeholders, we will be implementing the Ministry’s Liv Gud anti-violence campaign to support existing collaborative approaches…schools within the Mountain View area will be fully engaged especially in targeting conflict resolution among students,” he added.

The campaign is geared towards strengthening social inclusion in crime-fighting and violence prevention, through the coordination of strategic partnerships and delivery of social intervention programmes within targeted communities.

