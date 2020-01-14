Firearm seized on Grants Pen Drive, St Andrew

The Constant Spring Police seized a Ruger 9mm pistol on Grants Pen Drive, St Andrew during an operation on Monday,

It is reported that between 3:00 pm and 4:00 p.m., a team was in the area and a search operation conducted when the firearm was found in vicinity of a playing field.

No one was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

