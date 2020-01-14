Immigration Corner | Changes to requirements to immigrate to Canada

Dear Ms Powell,

I heard that Canada changes the requirements for immigration every year. I’m thinking of applying to immigrate to Canada this year. Can you tell me what are the new changes for 2020? I’m particularly interested in the amount of money required for federal skilled workers. When will I need to submit this proof? What kind of proof do I need? Thank you for your time, and Happy New Year.

AR

Dear AR,

The Government of Canada does make changes on a regular basis to their immigration policies and the requirements for persons who wish to live, work or study in Canada. Although there are no major changes so far this year, the settlement funding requirement has changed.

Therefore, individuals who are interested in applying to live in Canada under the Federal Skilled Worker or as a Federal Skilled Trade Worker programmes will need to show the government of Canada that they are able to support themselves and their family in Canada. If you qualify under the Canadian Experienced Class, the strict requirement is waived.

The government recently published the 2020 figures that are based on 50 per cent of the Low Income Cut Off figures. You will be required to show that they have enough funds to cover living expenses for you and all your dependents, whether they are travelling with you or not.

You will be required to show that you have the required settlement funds based on the number of persons in your family. In determining the amount required, you must make allowances for the principal applicant, your spouse or common-law partner, your dependent children, and your spouse’s dependent children. You will need to include your spouse and dependent children, even if they are in Canada.

Use the table below as a guide to the minimum amount required, based on the number of persons in your immediate family.

Number of Family Members Minimum Amount

– 2020 CDN$

1 12,960

2 16,135

3 19,836

4 24,083

5 27, 315

6 30,806

7 34,299

* Each additional person Add $3,492

Kindly note that it is always best to exceed the minimum financial requirement when you submit your application to ensure that you remain compliant, even if the rule changes. I recommend exceeding the amount by approximately CDN$500, just to be on the safe side.

When to submit proof

The proof of funds will be required once you receive an invitation to apply for permanent residence. The government of Canada will require proof, such as travellers’ cheques or letter from your bankers or investment brokers, that demonstrate that you own savings, cash, stocks, bonds, debentures, treasury bills or other investments. You will need to submit a letter and statements from your bankers or financial institution with details of your financial status. This letter must be printed on the letterhead of the financial institution and include your name and the bank’s contact information, including an email address and telephone number.

The letter must include a list of all your accounts (chequeing, savings and investments) the account numbers, dates each account was opened and the balance of each account over the last six months. It should also include a list of your outstanding debts, such as credit cards, mortgage and any other loans.

I recommend that you contact a Canadian Immigration lawyer to find out if you qualify to come to Canada and the requirements to do so.

