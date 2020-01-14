KFC outlet gets clean bill of health

Port Antonio, Portland:

Health inspectors in Port Antonio, Portland, have given the greenlight to the Restaurants of Jamaica-operated KFC outlet in the town, declaring that it was satisfied that the facility did not have any serious issue that risked public health.

Senior public health inspector Lorenzo Hume said that the necessary investigations and inspections were carried showing the presence of a rodent at the food establishment out after a social media video went viral earlier this month attracting national attention.

“We have carried out our investigation and we are satisfied that the food-handling establishment did not pose any serious risk to public health as far as we are concerned,” said Hume.

He continued: “Therefore the entity remained open after inspection and verification as to the cause of the rodent entering the facility. We are comfortable at this time that the particular entity is, as far as we are concerned for public health, in a state that it can serve food to the general public without any risk.”

RESTAURANT’S CLOSING

Hume’s statement comes in the wake of the closure of the KFC outler on Wednesday of last week, a move that brought a swift and angry response from consumers, who expressed disappointment at the closure while blasting social and mainstream media for highlighting what they claimed was just one isolated and an unfortunate incident.

But when asked by The Gleaner about the sudden closure of the KFC outlet, Hume said he was not aware of it and that if the facility had closed its doors, it had nothing to do with public health or the health department.

The KFC outlet reportedly reopened its doors on Thursday, about 24 hours after shutting down all operations, much to the delight of consumers, who, from all indications, were not fazed by the presence of the rat that had found its way into the food establishment.