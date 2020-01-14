KSAMC councillors call for dengue intervention

Christopher Serju, Gleaner Writer

Councillors of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporate (KSAMC) today called for them to be central in the plans to enhance vector control interventions in the Corporate Area.

At today’s monthly meeting, councillors were united across party lines in their insistence that they are best placed to know the needs of their divisions, citing garbage build-up and blocked drains.

They called for additional funding and a direct role in overseeing any activities aimed at riding areas of mosquito breeding sites.

The concerns were highlighted during the debate on the resolution which called for an enhanced public education programme as well as a massive solid waste cleanup campaign, among other things.

The resolution, which was passed, was brought by Councillor for the Trench Town Division and seconded by Councillor for the Waterhouse Division, Byron Clarke.

The Gleaner recently highlighted the build-up of garbage in certain sections of Waterhouse.

Last November, Minister of Health and Wellness told Parliament that the Cabinet had approved $1 billion over the next three months to enhance the vector control programme.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.