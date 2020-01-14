Matthew Samuda participating in prestigious EU visitors programme

Government Senator Matthew Samuda has joined the list of outstanding Jamaican participants on the prestigious European Union Visitors Programme (EUVP) that assembles young global leaders in Europe yearly for political and knowledge exchanges.

Samuda, a strong advocate on environmental sustainability, is one of the key proponents of Jamaica's recent progressive steps to curb plastic use in the country.

The EUVP is an initiative of the European Parliament and the European Commission that invites promising young leaders and opinion shapers from countries outside the European Union to visit EU institutions to gain a first-hand appreciation of the EU and how it works.

The programme will run from Jan 13 – 17, mostly in Brussels, Belgium, the heart of EU politics.

Samuda’s agenda includes meetings with European parliamentarians, political party leaders and senior leaders of EU institutions, including those who work on issues relating to the Caribbean, fisheries and the environment.

"Going to Brussels is going to the heart of the EU; it's a great opportunity to experience directly what we do and interact with the people who do it, as well. Senator Samuda will get the chance to explore common linkages and hopefully return home with enhanced ideas to tackle shared problems like climate change," shared Malgorzata Wasilewska, the EU Ambassador to Jamaica.

Previous participants include Samuda's colleagues in the Senate, Damion Crawford, from the Opposition and Pearnel Charles Jr, a minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, participated in 2019.

Current Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister Floyd Green, Julian Robinson, General Secretary of the Opposition People's National Party and former Senator Imani Duncan Price are alums of the programme.

