PNPYO sets up legal project for abuse victims

The People’s National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) says it is moving to provide free legal support to victims of domestic abuse in light of recent incidents.

Over the last two weeks, at least three women were killed in cases of domestic disputes, with the most recent being on Sunday in St Elizabeth.

“The recent incidents of murder of women have brought back into public consciousness the lack of security that women have in their relationships and in their own homes... our youth, our women, remain at risk in Jamaica and need immediate support,” said PNPYO President Krystal Tomlinson in a release today.

The organisation says it has partnered with the law office of attorney at law Kymberli Whittaker, who is also a former Legal Advisor to the PNPYO, to provide legal services to assist victims of abuse.

Tomlinson explained that women will be able to set an appointment for legal consultation to guide them through the process of leaving abusive homes.

How to get help

* Persons are encouraged to text “legal support” to 876-583-0961.

* They may also call 876-583-0961 between 9:00 a.m and 3:00 p.m for more information.

The PNPYO is also encouraging newly admitted lawyers to volunteer as part of the legal support team as a means of securing well-needed experience.

To volunteer, the PNPYO invited persons to email the info.pnpyo@gmail.com.

