Swallowfield Depot closed due to nearby shooting

The Ministry of Transport and Mining is reporting that the Swallowfield Island Traffic Authority Depot has been closed following a shooting within the immediate vicinity of the premises.

The Ministry says regular operations will resume on Wednesday.

It has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.