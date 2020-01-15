Alleged ‘contract killer’ shot dead in MoBay

WESTERN BUREAU:

A man labelled by the St James police as a top-flight contract killer was shot dead in an alleged gunfight with the security forces at an apartment in the upscale Mango Walk Country Club, a gated community on the outskirts of Montego Bay on Monday evening.

In the aftermath of the firefight, four other men, two of whom were also wanted for criminal activities in the eastern part of the island, were found hiding in the apartment and taken into custody. A firearm and a quantity of ammunition were seized at the location.

The police, who did not disclose details of the operation, said that the deceased gangster was wanted for several murders committed in St Catherine and Kingston.

The suspected hitman, who went by the aliases Kimani Brown and Damian Mitchell, is believed to be originally from Passage Fort in St Catherine.

He and the others in custody have been linked to a group of contract killers known as the Sinful Saints.

“The last time he was on the police’s radar was just last month when he was implicated in a double murder along Golden Spring Road in Stony Hill,” a senior detective, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, told The Gleaner yesterday.

MURDER PROBE

“While we are not able to provide details, we believe he and his cronies were here in St James to carry out nefarious acts … . Thankfully, we got to them first.”

The other two wanted men are a 31-year-old who goes by the name ‘Greasy’ and a suspect who resides at Patrick Drive, Kingston 20. Greasy is implicated in a double murder and the Patrick Drive man in a shooting.

Two other persons – a 24-year-old nail technician of Kingston 19 and a 21-year-old male student – held in the apartment have been detained.

According to reports, shortly after 6 p.m., a police team, acting on intelligence, carried out an operation at an apartment inside the exclusive country club. On approaching the apartment, they returned fire after coming under attack.

A man was found clutching a Smith & Wesson pistol loaded with six .38 rounds. During a search of the home, the other four persons were found hiding. An additional amount of ammunition was also found.

