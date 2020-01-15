Gas prices down $3.00, diesel down $2.91
Published:Wednesday | January 15, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Gas prices will go down by $3.00 effective Thursday.
The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $121.22 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $124.04.
Automotive diesel oil will move down by $2.91 per litre to sell for $131.52.
The price of Kerosene will go down by $3.06 to sell for $107.61.
In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.02 to sell for $35.58, while butane will move up by $1.93 to sell for $45.66 per litre.
Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.
