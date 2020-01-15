Gov’t must resolve issues affecting operations at Integrity Commission – PNP

The People’s National Party (PNP) says the government needs to take immediate steps to resolve the issues affecting operations at the Integrity Commission so that outstanding corruption matters can be prosecuted and persons brought before the court.

The PNP says it views with concern the recent resignation of commissioner Dr Derrick McKoy, an attorney-at-law and former Contractor General, who was appointed in March 2018.

The party notes that his resignation is the third major departure from the commission within six months.

Justice Karl Harrison stepped down as Chairman last July and Dirk Harrison as Acting Director of Prosecutions weeks later.

The PNP claims that with dozens of corruption investigations having been completed and languishing before the commission, the country is disillusioned about the high levels of corruption in the government and its agencies.

It points out that the 2019 Integrity Commission report noted that the investigative process and report dealing with matters concerning Petrojam Limited has been completed and is being forwarded to the Director of Corruption prosecution pursuant to Section 54 of the Integrity Commission Act.

This matter has been in abeyance since July of last year, the PNP notes.

The party says the investigations of corruption at Caribbean Maritime University, the National Energy Solutions Ltd and other agencies should not be held in indefinite suspension while the public coffers continue to be pilfered.

According to the PNP, it is critical that the investigation into each allegation of corruption is carried out judiciously as Jamaica’s future remains at risk, adding that if the commission fails in this objective the public will continue to believe corruption investigations are a waste time and money.

