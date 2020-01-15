Recording artiste arrested for mob killing after schoolgirl's murder

Recording artiste Shaquelle Clarke popularly called ‘Quada’ has been arrested and charged with murder and arson.

Clarke, accompanied by his lawyer, surrendered to the police yesterday.

He had been declared a suspect in the 2019 mob killing of Sterling Castle resident Miguel Williams.

Residents had accused Williams of being responsible for the rape and slaying of eight-year-old Shantae Skyers, whose decomposing body was found in bushes in Sterling Castle days after she went missing.

Quada is the second person arrested and charged in relation to the murder of Williams.

In December, 30-year-old Andrew Breakcliffe of a Sterling Castle Heights address was also accosted.

A date has not yet been set for the entertainer to appear in court.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.