Teen among three arrested in Westmoreland over gun, ammunition seizure

The Westmoreland Police have arrested and charged two men and a teenage boy in relation to an illegal firearm and ammunition seized during an operation in Chantilly Gardens on Tuesday.

They are 27-year-old Nichodio Williams, otherwise called ‘Beckham’, 22-year-old Shane Williams, otherwise called ‘Pim Pim’, and a 16-year-old boy, all of Chantilly Gardens, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

The police report that about 2:00 p.m., a team was on an operation when a premises was searched and a Mossberg 500 shotgun along with five 12 gauge cartridges were found in their possession.

All three persons were arrested and charged.

