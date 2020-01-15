Traffic lights at Harbour Street in St James out of commission

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that the traffic signals at the Harbour Street and Union Street as well as the Harbour Street and North Parade intersections in Montego Bay, St James are out of commission.

Community Relations Officer at the NWA Janel Ricketts says that the agency’s technical team has identified the source of the problem, which has been determined to be associated with faulty components.

The procurement process is now underway with a view to replacing those parts as they are not in the agency’s inventory at this time

Ricketts says that in the interim, motorists are being reminded that no one has the right of way when the traffic signals are out of service.

As a result, all motorists should exercise due care when using these intersections.

