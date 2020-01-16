Firearm, ammunition seized in Kingston

A glock 9mm pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition were seized during a joint police-military operation at the intersection of Nelson Street and Wellington Street in Kingston 14 on Wednesday.

The Denham Town Police report that about 11:20 p.m., a team was on an operation in the area when a man was accosted.

The police say he ran leaving behind a backpack, which was retrieved and the firearm with the ammunition found inside.

