Five men charged over gun seizure in Manchester

Five Clarendon men were arrested and charged following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Mandeville, Manchester today.

The police say the men were picked up during an operation on Manchester Road in the parish about 12:30 a.m., when the vehicle they were travelling in was stopped, searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition was found.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are 56-year-old Kirk Valentine, 35-year-old Sheldon Smith, 26-year-old Kerron Mitchell, 26-year-old David Dyer and 22-year-old Oshane Reid, all of Clarendon addresses.

A court date is to be set.

