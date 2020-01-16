GG says national prayer breakfast still relevant

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has dismissed the views of “the cynical among us” who often express that the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast has lost its significance.

In his greetings at the function today, Allen reflected on the violent 1980 general election.

“Forty years ago Jamaica experienced turbulent times in its modern history...it was out of the ashes of political violence that the national prayer breakfast was born,” he said at the function which was held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

He said without national gatherings focused on prayer, “the situation would be much worse.”

As a proud patron of the annual breakfast, he explained that the various sectors of society that benefit from the funds raised convince him of its continued relevance.

“The donations have risen exponentially over the past 32 years and we have disbursed $122 million to deserving persons and organisations,” he said, adding that in the past, funds have been dedicated to medical care, construction of infrastructure for the homeless, assistance to children in state care and skills training programmes.

The Child Resiliency Programme is the 2020 benefactor of the breakfast.

It targets children ages nine to 11 years, who display high-risk behaviours such as reading below grade level, delinquency, excessive fighting or who have suffered sexual, emotional or physical abuse and neglect.

Through academic support, focus groups, parenting training and mentorship, among other things, the programme seeks to build well-rounded children.

- Judana Murphy

