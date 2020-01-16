‘Green’ dreams for 2020

TWO WEEKS into the new year and stakeholders from the environment sector have itemised a range of issues on which they want progress in the coming months, including a decision on the fate of Jamaica’s ecological gem, the Cockpit Country.

“I want to see a Government that is transparent and bold enough to be frank and truthful with the people, particularly of the Cockpit Country, about its intention to mine the area or not to mine it. That is one of the things I would love to hear as a priority,” said Hugh Dixon, executive director for the Southern Trelawny Environmental Agency that have long been a part of the lobby for the protection of the Cockpit Country.

The Cockpit Country, among other things, is the source of some 40 per cent of Jamaica’s fresh water and is home to diverse species of flora and fauna, including the Giant Swallowtail butterfly.

“I would hope for the new year that we would have a government in Jamaica that is not afraid to speak honestly about its activities, its partnerships, and its intended economic development strategy – whether it is likely to have challenging circumstances for the population; and, most importantly, that some level of consultation with the people would happen to incorporate their knowledge, their expertise and experiences in what is being decided,” Dixon noted.

For Indi Mclymont-Lafayette – a long-time civil society advocate now specializing in development communications, including on the environment – the ban on plastics, beginning last year, was a positive step.

“It was good to see the plastic ban by the Government in 2019. However, in 2020, it would be good to see greater commitment to water – access, availability and its management as a resource. The climate predictions are for prolonged drought in 2020, so we need better systems in place to deal with that. 2018 was horrible; so many communities without water for long spells,” she told The Gleaner.

“It would also be good to see greater civil society advocacy around climate and environmental issues. It is mainly a small group of advocates (that are active now). The capacity of communities and other groups needs to be built to give greater voice to key development issues,” added Mclymont-Lafayette who heads Change Communications.

LEWIS’ CALL

Environmental advocate and independent blogger Emma Lewis, like Dixon, wants clarification on Cockpit Country and the identification of a buffer zone around the area. In addition, she is rooting for the implementation of the plastic bottle-deposit refund scheme, and the declaration of more marine protected areas to include the Pedro Cays.

“More marine protected areas to be declared, especially Pedro Cays. Wetland or mangrove areas in western Jamaica need to be protected from deforestation due to development and rehabilitated, where needed, to safeguard stop-over sites for migratory birds and habitat for other wildlife,” she said.

Like Mclymont-Lafayette, Lewis also wants ramped-up visibility and actions on climate change.

“I want to see much greater involvement by corporate Jamaica in the fight against climate change, and medium and small enterprises need to be sensitised on environmental issues such as waste management, energy conservation, etc,” Lewis noted.

