House speaker says CMU report to be tabled at next sitting

House Speaker Pearnel Charles has indicated that the Auditor General's highly anticipated special audit report on the ​Caribbean Maritime University will be tabled next week.

Charles had been under mounting pressure after it emerged that he made a decision to delay tabling the report over what Leader of Government Business in the House, Karl Samuda, said was reason that caused him to "pause".

In a statement a short while ago, Charles said: "I wish to clarify information placed in the public domain concerning the tabling of a particular Auditor General's report in Parliament. Any exchange on the matter should not be construed as reluctance to table the report. I intend to have it tabled at the next sitting of the House Representatives."

The report has unveiled a trail of questionable spending, flagrant human-resource breaches, and other violations of government protocol at the CMU.

The revelations have again thrust Ruel Reid, the embattled former minister of education, and Fritz Pinnock, CMU president, into a whirlwind of controversy a week before they are slated to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on corruption, fraud, and misappropriation charges.

