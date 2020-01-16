House speaker says CMU report to be tabled at next sitting
House Speaker Pearnel Charles has indicated that the Auditor General's highly anticipated special audit report on the Caribbean Maritime University will be tabled next week.
Charles had been under mounting pressure after it emerged that he made a decision to delay tabling the report over what Leader of Government Business in the House, Karl Samuda, said was reason that caused him to "pause".
In a statement a short while ago, Charles said: "I wish to clarify information placed in the public domain concerning the tabling of a particular Auditor General's report in Parliament. Any exchange on the matter should not be construed as reluctance to table the report. I intend to have it tabled at the next sitting of the House Representatives."
The report has unveiled a trail of questionable spending, flagrant human-resource breaches, and other violations of government protocol at the CMU.
The revelations have again thrust Ruel Reid, the embattled former minister of education, and Fritz Pinnock, CMU president, into a whirlwind of controversy a week before they are slated to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on corruption, fraud, and misappropriation charges.
