JCF mum on Sykes’ rebuke over trial hold-up

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JFC) has declined to respond to a scathing rebuke by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who, yesterday, accused the organisation of “incompetence of the highest order”.

When The Gleaner reached out to head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, she indicated that the force would not be responding to Sykes’ comments at this time.

Fitz Bailey, assistant commissioner of police in charge of crime, also declined to comment.

Yesterday, Sykes took a swipe at the police for failing to assign one of its members to stand guard at the remote location where a Crown witness is testifying via video link, forcing the adjournment of the King Valley Gang trial.

The chief justice dismissed the offer to wait for about an hour for an officer to be assigned.

“So the lawyers who are here, I imagine they have things to do. Their time is valuable ... . So I really don’t propose waiting here for this possibility to arise,” Sykes said.

“This is incompetence. This is disrespectful and shows the level of regard that the police force has for the Supreme Court, which is none.”

Alleged gangsters Rannaldo McKennis, Christon Grant, Carlington Godfrey, Lindell Powell, Derval Williams, Hopeton Stanley, Copeland Sankey, and Sean Suckra are on trial for various breaches of the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) 2014 Act, commonly called the anti-gang legislation, in relation to crimes committed between 2016 and 2018.

The trial will continue today.

nickoy.wilson@gleanerjm.com