Land to be purchased for Manchester Parish Court

The Government will be spending $184 million for the purchase of land at 3 Brumalia Road in Mandeville for the relocation of the Manchester Parish Court.

Speaking at Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Minister with oversight for Information Karl Samuda said Cabinet has given approval for the purchase of the land.

The parish court was destroyed by fire on November 8, 2019.

Samuda said following the fire, interim steps were taken to facilitate continued court operations including the relocation to and rental of space at the nearby James Plaza.

-JIS News

