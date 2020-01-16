Morant Bay to Cedar Valley, St Thomas to be reconstructed - NWA

National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the 27-kilometre corridor between the Morant Bay Roundabout and Cedar Valley in St Thomas is now under contract to be reconstructed.

This follows the award of a contract to rehabilitate the approximately 12 kilometre stretch from Georgia to Cedar Valley in St Thomas earlier this month.

The NWA says the approximately $2.7 billion is to be spent on the Cedar Valley Road.

A contract valued at just under $1.2 billion was signed in November for the rehabilitation of the first 14.5 kilometre stretch from Morant Bay to Georgia.

The agreement for the section of road from Georgia to Cedar Valley valued at $1.53 billion dollars was recently signed.

The road is being rehabilitated as part of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager Stephen Shaw explained that the signing of this latest contract brings the total number of packages under the first phase of the project to five.

The other packages include that from Morant Bay to Prospect, Hordley to Long Road and Manchioneal to Fair Prospect in Portland.

Preliminary activities have started in relation to these packages to include in-depth land surveys, the construction of site offices and the completion of land acquisition, where required.

It is expected that civil works under the current phase of the project will commence before the end of this financial year.

Pipe-line contracts are to be executed concurrently with the civil works contracts.

The road work packages which are valued at a combined 5.36 billion Jamaican dollars are being executed by five local contractors as part of a larger contract with China Harbour Engineering Company.

