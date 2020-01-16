PNP urges gov't to table Auditor General's report on CMU

The People’s National Party (PNP) says the Speaker of the House of Representative’s failure to table the Auditor General’s Special Report on the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) is a disturbing development.

The CMU report, which was completed by the Auditor General at the end of 2019, examines financial and administrative practices at CMU.

​The PNP says while a number of other documents were tabled at the first sitting of the House after the Christmas break on Tuesday, the CMU report was “conspicuously” absent from among the menu of reports revealed to the parliament.

The party further notes that an open microphone at the sitting leaked the voice of House Speaker Pearnel Charles telling the Leader of the Government Business Karl Samuda that he would not lay the report.

The PNP says Charles is duty bound under the Constitution to cause the tabling of the report, arguing that he has no authority to delay or prevent the tabling of such reports to the Parliament.

It notes that Section 120, subsection (2) of the Constitution states that “The Auditor General shall submit his reports made under subsection (1) to this section to the Speaker who shall cause them to be laid before the House.”

The PNP says the nation’s legislature is obligated to uphold the laws of the land and that this delay in tabling the CMU report is unacceptable and only adds to the view that there is a cover-up.

The party says it wants Charles to immediately address the matter by tabling the report and explain his action.

