16-year-old St Mary boy left at KPH back with family

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency is reporting that it has located the relatives of the 16-year-old boy who was left at the Kingston Public Hospital.

Jonathan Black, who is from Hopewell in St. Mary, was found at the hospital on January 3.

The agency says he is currently in the care of his relatives and is doing well.

An agency of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, it assured that it continues to provide quality services to children in need of care and protection and their families.

