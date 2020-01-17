Dancehall artiste Quada granted $500,000 bail

Dancehall artiste Quada, who is charged with murder and arson, was today granted $500,000 bail when he appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Quada, whose real name is Shaquelle Clarke, was represented by attorneys Stacey Knight and Bianca Samuels.

It was argued in court that he is not a flight risk and has no previous conviction.

Quada was ordered to return to court on January 27 for a preliminary hearing.

Quada turned himself in to the police in the company of his attorney on Tuesday.

He was arrested and charged in relation to the 2019 murder of 30-year-old Miguel Williams of Sterling Castle Heights in St Andrew.

Williams was mobbed following the highly-publicised rape and murder of 8-year-old Shantae Skyers last year.

He was allegedly beaten, set ablaze and his house torched.

