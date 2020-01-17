DCS launches inmate reintegration preparation programme

The Department of Correctional Services is reporting that it launched its Inmate Reintegration Preparation Programme at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in St Catherine on Thursday.

It says the programme dubbed ‘Imagine Me’ is geared towards addressing the cognitive and emotional needs of inmates before reintegration into society.

The programme, which is being implemented from a partnership with the Department for International Development, will run for 12 weeks and focuses on empowering inmates while enabling them to identify training and employment opportunities just before completing their sentences.

Focus areas include the importance of optimism, self-esteem and self-care, emotional intelligence, stress management, mental health, sexual health and technical and vocational training.

“I am pleased to say that we are making strides in our efforts to transform and rehabilitate offenders, which will contribute to the creation of a safer Jamaica. Our focus is to explore all available opportunities with the private sector, our regional and international partners so that offenders can leave better than they came in,” said Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security Rudyard Spencer in a statement.

“At the department, we not only focus on educating the inmates and teaching them technical and vocational skills we are also addressing the cognitive behaviour of inmates and fixing the psychosocial problems that contribute to recidivism”, added the Commissioner of Corrections, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Gary Rowe.

