Gun, ammunition seized in Rivoli, Spanish Town

The security forces today recovered a Ruger 9 mm pistol and one 9 mm magazine containing nine live rounds during a stop and search conducted on Rivoli Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

According to the security forces, at approximately 6:30 am, a joint police-military team observed two men acting suspiciously and approached them.

One of the men ran, while the other was stopped.

The illegal weapon and ammunition were found during the subsequent search.

The man was arrested and taken along with the seizure to the Spanish Town Police Station for processing.

