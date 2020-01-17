Jackson backs call for expanding Jamaica Eye CCTV project

Opposition Spokesperson on National Security Fitz Jackson is backing a call from the Montego Bay Chamber of Chamber in urging the government to increase the number of CCTV cameras monitoring public spaces in Montego Bay by immediately expediting the implementation of the Jamaica Eye Project.

Chamber president Janet Silvera made the call at a meeting of the organisation on Wednesday.

In a statement today, Jackson argued that increasing the number of cameras would greatly assist the security situation in Montego Bay, while enabling an early reduction of the number of security forces personnel deployed in St James under the State of Emergency.

According to him, he made the suggestion during the early days of the SOE but it was ignored.

Jackson said as a result, the opportunity was squandered and the benefits seriously delayed.

He said he supports the view that the installation of the cameras was taking too long as they were needed to help in the control of public spaces.

Jackson said it was full time for the government to bring the project into full operation.

