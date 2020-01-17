‘Journey’ debuts today at RJRGLEANER Sports Award

WESTERN BUREAU:

The legendary Appleton Estate has released its newest limited edition of fine rums dubbed ‘Journey’, a blend of spirits, aged between 23 and 35 years.

The rum is so exclusive that it will not be available anywhere else in Jamaica or the world for purchase, except at Appleton’s Nassau Valley location, in St Elizabeth. A bottle of the limited edition is to be unveiled officially at the 2020 RJR Sportsman and Sportswoman Awards tonight.

“We have rationed the purchase of the bottles, and persons who need to buy it will have to come to the estate to get it. It is not available in Kingston. We decided that we wanted to make small batches of rum – limited edition rums that would only be available at the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience. So, for you to purchase a bottle you have to take the journey to the Appleton Estate,” Master Blender Joy Spence explained.

“It is made from very rare, old rums that Appleton has in stock. The youngest rum in that blend had to sit in the barrel for a minimum of 23 years; the oldest rum in it is 35 years,” she told The Gleaner.

The biochemist said after the decision was taken to release the first edition of Journey, she carefully selected the rums “that are rare from special stocks” to create the unique blend for which only 476 bottles with a volume of 750ml were made.

In describing the flavour and taste of the rum which was concocted by her, Spence said it was made using a variety of exquisite ingredients to delight the taste buds in its virgin state, and needs absolutely no chaser.

“The blend opens up with the Appleton Estate trademark delicate orange peel top note (aroma) complemented with beautiful spice, wrapped in carmelised pear. The finish, which is the taste, is warm vanilla, hazelnut, coffee and lingering layers on almond and warm oak,” she said.

“This rum is perfect just for having it neat or probably with a few pieces of ice. So it is not to be mixed with anything; it is a sipping rum. Put it neat, just like you would have fine whisky,” she added.

In terms of the name ascribed to the exotic rum edition, Spence said it came out of the fact that in order to participate in the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience, visitors make, on average, a two-and-a-half-hour journey from elsewhere to get to the Nassau Valley to do the tour.

“We called it Journey to pay homage to all the visitors who have made this long journey to come to the Appleton Estate Rum Experience to learn about the history of Appleton Estate and the history of Appleton Estate Jamaica rum,” she said.

For the future, Spence said there will be more rums in the Journey series, which will be released each year, the next of them in 2021.

janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com