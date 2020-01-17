King Valley Gang Trial| Witness says man was shot, stabbed and set on fire

Nickoy Wilson, Gleaner

Gruesome details about how a man was shot, stabbed and then set on fire by alleged members of the King Valley gang were this morning outlined by a former member of the criminal organisation.

The witness, who cannot be named because of a court order, testified that a member of the gang had a dispute with another man who was identified as Ika, the man who was killed.

The witness, who told the court that he was not present at the incident, said that he was informed about what happened by Carlington Godfrey, otherwise called Tommy, one of the alleged gang members who is on trial.

The 23-year-old said that he was told that Lindell ‘Lazarus’ Powell, Rannaldo ‘Ratty’ McKennis, Sean ‘Elder’ Suckra and men only identified as Owen and Catman went to kill Ika.

“Them shoot him (Ika) up, chop him up, stab him up with fork and him (Godfrey) say Elder take out his eye and them light him a fire and Owen take up the spent shells off the scene,” the witness said he was told.

The former gang member is testifying via video link at the trial of alleged members of the King Valley gang in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

McKennis, Powell, Suckra, Godfrey, Christon Grant, Derval Williams, Hopeton Sankey and Copeland Sankey are on trial for various breaches of the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) 2014, commonly called the anti-gang legislation, in relation to crimes committed between 2016 and 2018.

