Midwife wins a ‘bag ah tings’ from Fidelity Motors

Fidelity Motors Ltd, the authorised dealer of Nissan vehicles in Jamaica, has made another lucky individual a millionaire through its ‘Bag Ah Tings’ promotion. Through the promotional campaign thus far, two customers have become instant millionaires and two more will have the same fate in the upcoming weeks, as the promotion draws closer to its final draw on February 6.

On Wednesday, Nicola Banton became the second millionaire, courtesy of Fidelity Motors. The 41-year-old registered midwife was lured into a sweet surprise as she was under the guise of picking up a prize of free gas, that she won courtesy of promotion partner, Total Jamaica. Unbeknown to Banton, she was the lucky person whose name was drawn to receive $1 million, and was surprised when the Fidelity Team handed over the cheque. In the moment of surprise, Banton said, “I am blown away! I’ve prayed about this, and now to know that it actually came through! I’ve never won anything in my life, but I was optimistic that the million dollars was mine. It’s an awesome feeling and I am so thankful to the Fidelity team. I’m already thinking of doing some renovations to the house!”

Banton had purchased a 2020 Nissan X-Trail, which qualified her to be an entrant into the Fidelity Motors Bag Ah Tings promotion. Having recently transitioned into a new phase of operations, the project is Fidelity’s first major promotion since their move to operating at the new global standard. The dynamics of the promotion includes giveaways, a grab bag and a massive raffle with huge prizes during the period of November 2019 through to February 2020. Entry requirements are as simple as purchasing any new Nissan motor vehicle, completing the entry form provided and submitting that form into an entry box.

Marketing Officer of Fidelity Motors David Crawford said, “It was important for us to show our appreciation to and also congratulate our customers for choosing Nissan, as we know they have other options. It was also an opportunity to introduce our most loyal and valuable partners’ products and services to them through the big ticket items in the Bag Ah Tings grab bag. We want the public to know that there will never again be an easier opportunity to win a million dollars, as the odds will truly be in their favour. We invite everyone, especially those in the market for a motor vehicle right now, to pay us a visit at our showroom here on Hanover Street, downtown Kingston. Not only will they get tremendous value on an excellent vehicle which will meet their motoring needs, they can win so much more.”