RJRGLEANER Honour Awards 2019 | Making Kingston the creative capital of the Caribbean

RJRGLEANER Honour Awards 2019

Recipient: Kingston Creative

Category: Arts and Culture

Water Lane in downtown Kingston is now a sight for sore eyes. The street that once housed dilapidated, abandoned buildings has now come alive through vibrant, awe-inspiring artwork, an initiative birthed through the genius idea now known as Kingston Creative.

Andrea Dempster-Chung exuded pure passion as she spoke glowingly of the two-decade journey of Kingston Creative.

Over the last two years, what started out as an idea to create an art district in downtown Kingston has been transformed into what is arguably Jamaica’s most innovative creative arts organisation.

“Twenty years ago, I drafted a proposal with some friends of mine to rehabilitate a building in downtown Kingston and create an arts portal. I was 27, and I knew nothing about the dynamic of how these things got done, but I did a lovely proposal and sent it in to the Kingston Restoration Company. That went nowhere,” said the co-founder and executive director.

“But that idea and that passion to create a downtown arts district, changing these abandoned buildings into something that would be useful to the people in and around downtown, never left me. 20 years later, having worked in government and gained some knowledge the way, the idea came through about Kingston Creative of and what it is, is a non-profit organisation that is dedicated towards making Kingston the creative capital of the Caribbean.”

Having been recently named as the newest member of the Global Districts Network (GCDN), Kingston Creative has somewhat fulfilled that mandate. The GCDN is an international federation committed to improving the quality of urban life through the contribution of the arts, culture, and creative industries.

With Kingston Creative gaining its membership, Jamaica became the first Caribbean nation to join the elite arts organisation.

Pointing out that there have been many moments that the organisation’s achievements have taken her and the team by surprise, Dempster-Chung said this particular accomplishment is one of their highlights.

“Little, little Kingston is a member of this global arts district with countries like Dubai, England, and France, and we were invited to Singapore, all fees waived, to talk about what was happening here in Jamaica. It’s a huge opportunity,” she said.

“It really showed us how much power this idea had and the power of Kingston’s culture. Even though we didn’t have the ability to pay our fees, they said we’re going to accept you and mentor you because we want to grow this.”

THE LITTLE IDEA THAT COULD

Speaking of growth, Dempster-Chung recalled starting out with a team of three and no money. Kingston Creative now has more than 70 volunteers and a number of partners that help to keep the organisation afloat through generous contributions.

“Kingston Creative was the little idea that could. It was three people that founded it: Jennifer Bailey, Allan Daisley and me. We’ve now grown to over 70 different volunteers. This team of 70 individuals is so passionate about what they do, and they’re so pleased and grateful to be recognised in such a short space of time. It’s really just an honour. We’re overwhelmed and grateful for the support,” she said.

Since establishing themselves in 2017, Kingston Creative has made waves in the creative industries, but with a long list of things she’s is still hoping to achieve, Dempster-Chung said that the organisation is just getting started.

“It may sound like we’ve done something, but we really have just scratched the surface of what is possible and where we need to go with this,” she said.

“What needs to happen now is actual, serious investments, and it’s bigger than just Kingston Creative. Kingston Creative is just a catalyst. There has to be other people that come on board to start looking at the redevelopment and funding of creatives. We have to look at creative entrepreneurship and take it seriously. We have to start making money from what many of us do naturally. There is a lot to be done, so let’s pace ourselves. This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

INTERESTING FACTS

* The United Nations has designated 2021 as the year of creative economies for sustainable development, so it’s not crazy for looking at culture as a lever for national development, and Jamaica is aligned with that.

* A lot of what Kingston Creative does is working at the intersection of creativity and technology. For example, its use of augmented reality in murals. Using the Artivive app, each mural animates so you can get information on the history of Kingston and the background of the artist through your phone.

* It is an artist-led organisation, driven by people who are passionate about what they do.

* The organisation started from the bottom, with zero dollars, and has now passed its target of 20 million in cash and kind over five times.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENTS

* Kingston Creative gained membership to the Global Districts Network (GCDN) in 2018 and now joins countries like China, Dubai, London, etc., as nations that are developing their arts district.

* It has grown from a three-member team to a group that now consists of more than 70 volunteers.

* It has helped to change people’s perception of art as well as the face of downtown Kingston.

* Kingston Creative helped to change the narrative of who artists are, now seen as more than just people who paint or sing or dance. Artists are now viewed as creative entrepreneurs, business men and women.

BUCKET LIST

* Kingston Creative wants a declared arts district, a place that is recognised as a space for creative people.

* The organisation wants to launch its creative hub, where artists can fully express themselves and be allowed to do what they do best without restrictions.

* It wants sustained funding for the next ten years.

* Kingston Creative wants to transform a major building into a creative space for individuals, which would be different from the creative hub – the hub will be a workspace, while this will be where all the different art forms are showcased.