Taxi operator charged following gun seizure on Constant Spring Road

Detectives assigned to the Half Way Tree Criminal Investigations Branch arrested and charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following the seizure of a Glock pistol and several rounds of ammunition on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew today.

He has been identified as 45-year-old Paul Pryce, a taxi operator of Deffo Avenue, Kingston 20.

The police report that about 11:00 a.m., detectives were in the area when they saw Pryce acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

They say he was accosted, searched and the weapon along with a magazine containing fourteen rounds of ammunition taken from his waistband.

He was subsequently charged.

