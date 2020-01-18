Grange mourns passing of Barry Moncrieff

Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia Grange has expressed sadness at the passing of the dancer and choreographer Barry Moncrieffe.

Grange said he was “one of the finest male dancers we’ll ever see.”

He was 78.

Moncrieffe passed away at home Friday surrounded by family and friends.

He had been battling colon cancer for about four years.

“I am very sad to receive news of Barry Moncrieffe’s passing, only a few weeks after we celebrated his 78th birthday at the end of December. Uncle Barry, as many of us called him, was one of the foremost figures in dance in Jamaica," said Grange.

She pointed out that he gave 55 years of unbroken service to the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica through various roles as dancer, choreographer and artistic director.

He was a central figure in establishing and developing the artistic style and sustainability of the company.

Moncrieffe also served as an outstanding dance teacher at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and has been a role model for and an inspiration to several of Jamaica’s outstanding dancers.

He was also involved in the fashion industry and was famous for mixing black, white and red to create stunning pieces.

" I offer sincerest condolences to his family, his friends and his colleagues,” said Grange.

Moncrieffe was honoured with the Musgrave Silver award by the Institute of Jamaica and was conferred with the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander.

