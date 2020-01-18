Security Ministry says JamaicaEye on track in priority areas

The Ministry of National Security is reporting that it has replaced several outdated cameras and installed additional CCTV in high-priority locations across the island, including in Montego Bay, St James, through the JamaicaEye Project.

On Wednesday, the Montego Bay Chamber of Chamber called for the government to increase the number of CCTV cameras monitoring public spaces in the resort town.

According to the Ministry’s Senior Director for Major Technology Transformation, Arvel Grant, “these camera replacements and expansion have effectively doubled the number of high-quality CCTV cameras which provide well-needed surveillance. However, we continue to work on full operationalisation that will see more cameras being directly linked to police monitoring systems.”

In a statement, Grant explained that, while this aspect of the JamaicaEye programme is being fine-tuned and expanded, CCTV cameras are already active and video footage has been contributing to crime prevention, traffic management and providing support to police investigations.

According to him, by February, further replacement and expansion of cameras in priority locations such as May Pen, Mandeville, Ocho Rios and Negril will be completed.

It was noted that the JamaicaEye team completed an islandwide technical audit of all pre-existing CCTV cameras and infrastructure in early 2019.

Grant said that a number of those cameras were found to be outdated as they had been installed from as far back as 2013.

Those cameras, he said, no longer worked and did not provide the video quality which is consistent with the standard of the JamaicaEye project, particularly as it relates to providing evidence to the police.

The Ministry is encouraging business and homeowners with cameras facing public spaces to register their camera feeds at www.jamaicaeye.gov.jm.

