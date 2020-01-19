Former OUR Director General J Paul Morgan has died

Former Director-General of the Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) J. Paul Morgan has died.

He passed away today.

Morgan was a founding member of the OUR and had over 40 years of experience in utilities, engineering, utility regulation, management and consulting.

He played a pivotal role in the development of the regulatory environment in the telecoms industry in Jamaica during the tumultuous period of liberalisation and setting operating standards between Cable and Wireless Jamaica and Digicel.

He was a registered Professional Engineer in Jamaica, Fellow of the Jamaican Institution of Engineers, Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, UK (FIET), Chartered Engineer (CEng), UK and a life senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, USA.

The People’s National Party today expressed regret at Morgan’s passing.

