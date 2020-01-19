Four killed in Trelawny crash

A mid-morning crash along the Falmouth leg of the North Coast Highway has left four persons dead and others nursing injuries.

The crash, which involved a coaster bus and a motorcar, occurred at about 10:30 a.m., a short distance from the newly-installed traffic light at the North Coast Highway and Daniel Town main road intersection.

When The Gleaner visited the scene, firefighters were working to remove three bodies from the badly mangled car.

Another badly injured man was rushed from the scene and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The firefighters and police at the scene are working to identify the deceased.

The driver of the coaster bus reportedly fled the scene.

The crash resulted in a major traffic pile-up in Trelawny as the Rock Bridge, which served as a bypass, has been closed by the National Works Agency.

