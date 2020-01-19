From her despair she realises her destiny – Juliet Baker’s testimony

Mandeville, Manchester:

When she isn’t busy teaching her students, Juliet Baker can be found in communities helping individuals become better versions of themselves through motivational speeches and empowerment sessions.

She knows all too well the struggles of a working mother, a divorcee, a woman who wants more for her life, and one who is attacked consistently by the enemy because she is devoted to the cause of Jesus Christ.

Yet still she rises.

“My ultimate goal is to facilitate the growth and development in students, create a collaborative classroom experience through interactive teaching engagements, and continue my motivational speaking duties at church and different events, encouraging young people to make the right choices to be successful in life.”

Though a proud grade-six teacher, secretary of curriculum implementing and planning; secretary of the guidance committee; Environmental Club coordinator at her institution; graphic designer responsible for all designing of programmes, banners, flyers at Leads Media & Communications; and a member of the social welfare committee, Baker is proudest of her role as a mother and family woman.

FAMILY IS KEY

“Family is an integral part of all our lives, and I believe it is important to spend time with family. I have one son, Malik Gordon. He is 22 years old and he is in his final year at The Mico University College. I was married to his dad, but the marriage didn’t work out. I was divorced from 2006 but separated from 2004.”

Baker told Family & Religion that this was a trying period in her life, but she knew giving up was never an option.

“It was also a very traumatic experience for my son, who was seven years old at the time. My firm belief in God has kept me sane. I used all of those challenges as stepping stones and fuelled my energy into developing my career.”

Baker said that it was during these difficult times that she pursued studies at the Bible college.

“Throughout all the hell I have been through, I committed myself to praying for people and giving my time to motivate and encourage young people in my community and surrounding areas. It wasn’t easy, but God is my keeper and sustainer. He is my reason for living. He gave me the strength to go through. Special thanks to my parents and my strong Christian family, who stood with me during those challenging times.”

Biggest lesson

The woman of God said that her biggest lesson to date is learning to do things God’s way and not to rely on her own strength or abilities.

“I enjoy designing cards, programmes, tickets, and helping people who are in need. I do have a charity project that I do: giving birthday gifts to my students and persons who are dear to my heart and visiting the sick and praying for them.

“However, my plans for the future are to own my graphic designing business as this will afford me the time for full-time ministry. I have a passion for teaching the word of God. It gives me great pleasure to see people’s lives change and heading in the right direction.”

