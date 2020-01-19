Suspected suicide in Spalding, Manchester

The police are reporting that 35-year-old Leon Simpson, otherwise called ‘Leo’, a painter of Freckleton Hill, Spalding in the parish, is suspected to have committed suicide at his home.

The police say 2:15 this morning a relative stumbled upon the body in a room.

The body reportedly had a piece of cord tied around the neck and was hanging from the ceiling.

The police were alerted, the scene processed and the body removed to the morgue.

