Caribbean Airlines warns against sharing outdated travel advisory

Caribbean Airlines says a video currently being circulated on social media sites highlighting a travel advisory for the airline is outdated and without merit.

It says the video is over six years old and the airline asking persons to disregard it.

Caribbean Airlines thanks its valued stakeholders for their continued support and cooperation.

