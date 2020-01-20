CMU mum on damning Auditor General report

The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) says it will not make a public comment at this time on the findings of the Auditor General’s Department's special investigation into the institution’s operations as it says the report is to be ventilated in Parliament.

The CMU says while it acknowledges that the public is awaiting answers, it believes that it should allow the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to fully examine the issued highlighted.

The university says it continues to cooperate with the investigative body and Parliament.

The report uncovered a trail of questionable spending, flagrant human-resource breaches, and other violations of government protocol.

The report is expected to be tabled in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

PAC Chairman Mark Golding told The Gleaner that members of the committee would make a determination as to the next item for review at its January 28 meeting.

However, he noted that because the CMU issue has been a high public-interest matter, following the tabling of the document, the committee should make plans to review the report as soon as possible.

“The determination of what the PAC deals with is settled by the committee, usually by consensus or majority, so I can’t tell you unilaterally what will happen at this point,” Golding said.

With the prorogation of Parliament expected to take place in early February, and the ceremonial opening of Parliament set for February 11, a sitting of the PAC to examine the report is not likely to take place, at least for the next two weeks.

Golding said once the new parliamentary year gets under way, the committee would commence its work.

