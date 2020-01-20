Court hears how man lured to death by ex-girlfriend

HAMILTON (CMC):

A Trinidadian communications firm worker fatally stabbed in Bermuda more than 13 years ago was lured to his death by an ex-girlfriend, a Supreme Court jury has been told.

Katrina Burgess and Cleveland Rogers, who are siblings, are charged with the premeditated murder of 32-year-old Marcus Gibbings, whose body was found inside an apartment on October 26, 2006. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Rogers, 52, and Burgess, 48, appeared in Supreme Court last August, but the trial was adjourned and the jury released.

Karen King, prosecuting, told jurors as the new trial got under way that Gibbings was “ambushed” at his former apartment and stabbed to death.

She said that the body of the victim was found the next day by co-workers who were concerned after he failed to show up for work.

“The Crown’s case is that Katrina Burgess lured Mr Gibbings, the deceased, to the apartment knowing that he would be ambushed there by the defendant, Mr Rogers,” King said.

She told the court that Gibbings and Burgess had been involved in a relationship for several years and had lived together “in a few places”, including the apartment where he was killed.

MOVED OUT OCTOBER

She added that on or about October 20, 2006, Gibbings moved out of the apartment to “accommodation he had secured elsewhere”.

King said Burgess and Gibibings had arranged to meet a few days later on October 25 at the Derwent Lane apartment to “discuss a few things”.

“Ms Burgess never went to the apartment – she didn’t show up. Instead, she stayed late at work, she had some drinks with a friend, and then later she and that friend went out to dinner and had more drinks in Hamilton.

“The Crown says that Ms Burgess was establishing her alibi,” King said.

Gibbings, a father of two and stepfather of one, had lived in Bermuda for more than eight years at the time of his death.

The trial continues today.