Paulwell welcomes cruise ship, reprieve to Port Royal displaced families and businesses

Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal Phillip Paulwell is welcoming the arrival of cruise ship visitors to Port Royal.

“Beyond the arrival of the cruise ship, I am especially relieved that the proposed bulldozing of the nine families and three commercial establishments has been halted and the government has been negotiating with me to pursue the much delayed housing project so that genuine Port Royalists will remain in the place of their birth.” Paulwell said.

He is also expressing thanks to the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) which responded to the request for infrastructural work in the area to be completed in a reasonable time.



IN PHOTO: Tourists are viewing the historic sites in Port Royal, Kingston

“Cruise ships coming to Port Royal is a good thing and I am pleased that the PAJ responded to our strong insistence that infrastructure improvements be done. I also applaud their decision to allow the NWC to attach to their sewage facilities so that the existing town can benefit.” Paulwell said.

He also commended the NWC on the move to expand the water resources to the town for the benefit of the people.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.